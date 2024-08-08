Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers Of Vettaiyan Share Special Pic Featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh And Fahadh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of the highly anticipated Vettaiyan marked Fahadh Faasil's birthday today with a special photo release. The picture features Fahadh alongside Indian cinema icons Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Vettaiyan.

Also Read:

Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

Lyca Productions shared the frame-worthy image on social media, captioning it, "Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan." The comment section was flooded with positive reactions, praising the trio and wishing Fahadh a happy birthday.

Earlier on Thursday (Aug 8), Lyca Productions had released the first-look image of Fahadh from Vettaiyan, wishing him a happy birthday and acknowledging his dedication to his craft.



"Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success (sic)," Lyca Productions captioned the pic.

The Mollywood actor, who turned 42 on Thursday (Aug 8), had a string of successful years across multiple languages. Fahadh's most recent film, Aavesham, was a major commercial success as it received critical acclaim and acceptance across the nation. His most recent Tamil movies, 'Mamannan' and 'Vikram', were also big successes.

Vettaiyan is one of the most awaited films of the year, and this special birthday photo has only added to the excitement. With Fahadh sharing the screen with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, fans can expect a cinematic treat like no other.



Also Read:

Fahadh Faasil net worth, family, assets: Everything you need to know