Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global smoke evacuation systems is growing because more people want minimally invasive surgeries, and there are more cosmetic surgeries like general surgery, laparoscopic, orthopedic, cosmetic, and Botox that use laser treatments that make smoke plumes. There will be more smoke evacuation devices in the market, so the market is also expected to grow.

On the other hand, the market will not grow as quickly as expected because there are not enough skilled professionals, and there are technical questions about how to use these devices. On the other hand, more people becoming aware of electrosurgery and more electrosurgery procedures, especially in developed countries, could help the smoke evacuation market grow in a profitable way.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Product Availability and

Electrosurgical procedures Driving the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Forward

Smoke evacuation systems are high-flow vacuum sources that are used to collect the smoke aerosols and gases that are made at the surgery site when lasers and electrosurgical units are used. Hospitals may use smoke evacuators more often because hospital units need these in large numbers.

Also, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says that more than 500,000 health care workers are exposed to surgical smoke every year. At high levels, smoke bothers health care workers' eyes and upper respiratory tracks and makes it hard for the surgeon to see. The smoke from the surgery could also have changed the gene. Due to these things, more professionals use smoke evacuation systems, so hospitals have more of them to sell.

Electrosurgical procedures have many benefits. It includes the ability to make precise cuts with little blood loss in hospital operating rooms and during outpatient procedures. Patients want electrosurgical procedures even more because of this. Electrosurgery is used in dermatology to stop bleeding (hemostasis) or get rid of abnormal skin growths by sending an electric current through the skin to heat it up. In the next few years, the market is likely to be driven by the increasing number of electrosurgical procedures and safety recommendations to use smoke evacuators.

Rising Number of Patient Preferences for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Creates a Wide Range of Opportunities for Global Market Growth

Minimally invasive surgery has many advantages over traditional open surgery, such as smaller cuts, faster healing, less pain, and less scarring. Energy sealing has come a long way in the last ten years, even without stitches, ligatures, and titanium clips. Minimally invasive surgeries now use a lot of new tools, such as electrothermal bipolar graspers. Also, improvements like combining ultrasonic and bipolar systems, adding cutting blades, tissue impedance sensors, and electrode configurations that spread heat less to the sides have opened up new options for laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.

Regional Analysis of the Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

The global smoke evacuation systems market is primarily segmented into three regions, namely North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where North America has the highest market value.



North America



North America is the biggest market for smoke evacuation systems overall, and this is expected to stay true for the next few years. This is because there are older people, which means there are more surgeries and wound infections, which cause harmful smoke during procedures.

Due to its well-developed healthcare industry, North America is expected to have the largest share of the global smoke evacuation system market over the next few years, which is why the said market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% in the region. Manufacturers in North America are making it easier for new technologies and devices with advanced technology to be made and used. This is a big reason why the market is growing.



Europe



Europe's market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next few years because more surgeries are being done, the number of older people is growing, healthcare costs are high, and healthcare services are getting better. The market for smoke evacuation systems in Europe is expected to grow steadily over the next few years. During the forecast period, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to grow at a steady rate.

The market in this region is being driven by the growing number of older people and the rise in the number of treatment surgeries like general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and cosmetic surgery, which is why the said region is anticipated to reach USD 63 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



Asia-Pacific



India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are among the five countries in the Asia-Pacific smoke evacuation system market. Players in the smoke evacuation system market can make a lot of money in Asia-Pacific because it has a large population, rising disposable incomes, and better knowledge of smoke evacuation systems and devices. In this region, the market for smoke evacuation systems is being driven by a rise in the number of older people, an increase in the number of diseases, and more surgeries and medical treatments.

Key Highlights



he global smoke evacuation systems market is estimated to reach USD 395 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 157 million in 2021.

On the basis of product type, the smoke evacuation filters dominate the market, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecaste period.

By end-use, the hospitals segment has the major market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by

North America is the region with the largest market share among other regions and growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Competitive Analysis of the Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market

The major key players in the global smoke evacuation systems market are – Conmed Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Cooper Surgical Inc., Ecolab, Ethicon, Olympus Corporation, Pall Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products Inc., etc.

Market News



In June 2022, Conmed Corporation completed the process of acquisition of In2Bones Global Inc. to expand its business.

In May 2022, Medtronic PLC and DaVita announced the formation of a new Kidney health technology company in a joint venture.

In February 2022, Cooper Surgical Inc acquired Cook Medical's Reproductive Health Business and entered a new industry.

In May 2022, Ecolab was recognized and felicitated as one of the best and the leading company for Diversity, which earned them a whopping revenue.



Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Segmentation

By Product



Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Pencils



By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



