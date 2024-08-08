Export, import at Iranian port increase 19 percent in first 4 months

(MENAFN) The loading and unloading of goods at Amir-Abad Port in Mazandaran province increased by 19 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) compared to the same period last year, according to a local official. Mohammad-Ali Mousapour Gorji, director-general of the Amir-Abad Ports and Maritime Department, reported that the port handled 2,034,977 tons of goods during this period.



Nationwide, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) revealed that a total of 76,330,052 tons of goods were processed across the country's ports in the first four months of the year. This includes over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded, while 25.4 million tons of oil products and 24.494 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded. Overall, the ports managed more than 26.434 million tons of goods unloaded and over 49.896 million tons loaded during these months.



In the container sector, loading and unloading operations reached 924,886 TEUs, marking a 4 percent increase from 886,378 TEUs in the same period last year. Despite facing U.S. unilateral sanctions, Iran's ports remain crucial for the country's exports and imports, prompting the government to invest in port development and encourage private sector investment to support this vital sector.



The PMO has outlined numerous projects to enhance and expand Iran’s ports, with plans to double their capacity within five years. The organization aims to attract 300 trillion rials (approximately USD600 million) in private sector investment by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025) to improve infrastructure and operational capabilities.

