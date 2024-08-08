Transit of commodities through Iran hits record high of 16.34M in 1 year

(MENAFN) Transit of commodities through Iran reached a record high of 16.34 million tons during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. According to an official from Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry, this unprecedented figure includes 14.75 million tons transited by road and the remaining amount by rail. This significant increase underscores Iran's expanding role as a crucial transit hub in the region.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash emphasized the importance of the "Iran Way" initiative, introduced by the previous government. This initiative facilitates access to international waters for neighboring countries, positioning Iran as a strategic transit route. Bazrpash highlighted that this initiative opens up numerous transit opportunities, reinforcing Iran's pivotal role in regional logistics.



Earlier in the year, Deputy Transport Minister Shahriar Afandizadeh reported that Iran had already set new records for transit volumes. Specifically, 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited in the Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, 2023. Of this total, 8.3 million tons were non-oil goods, and 2.5 million tons consisted of oil products. This demonstrates a substantial increase in Iran's capacity and efficiency in handling transit traffic.



Iran’s strategic geographic location positions it as a key player in international trade and transit, given its role in several major international corridors. To capitalize on this position, Iran is focusing on infrastructure development, reducing transit times, and lowering costs to enhance its competitiveness. Additionally, the Transport and Urban Development Ministry is working on a five-year comprehensive plan aimed at boosting transportation and transit relations with Central Asia, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman, as announced by Afandizadeh in early June 2023.

