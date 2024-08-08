De Gruyter: The Manager's Guide To Coaching For Change By John L. Bennett

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sept. 2024 | $29.99 | £23.50 | De Gruyter

Paperback Original ISBN: 9783111001869

eBook ISBN: 9783111002415

A PRACTICAL GUIDE GROUNDED IN RESEARCH THAT HELPS MANAGERS DISCOVER HOW TO DEVELOP THEIR MOST CRITICAL ASSET:

PEOPLE



"90 percent of organizations say they expect at least some managers to coach their direct reports, and 75 percent expect all their managers to do so." (ATD, 2020, p. 4)



BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Gruyter, with author John L. Bennett, executive coaching expert, is publishing an innovative book that provides a framework and essential skills for managers to coach team members to ensure development, performance, and transformation.



"In this groundbreaking book, John, a seasoned coach with decades of experience, unveils a treasure trove of insights and practical strategies." --Rene Garza, Senior Vice President, Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis



"A brilliant and pragmatic book ... a unique integration of the theory, research, and practice. Using even some of the ideas will lead to better work relationships, engagement, performance, and leadership." --Carol Kauffman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School; Visiting Professor, Henley Business School



"We live and work in a world of change. Helping individuals and teams prepare for, respond to, and learn from change is critical for thriving," says John. Managers and leaders play a vital role and The Manager's Guide to Coaching for Change is about effectively coaching others in your role as a manager-coach.



As De Gruyter Business and Economics Editorial Director Stefan Giesen observed, "In this book, leaders at all levels will find research-based, practical approaches to developing people's skills in the workplace, improving their performance, and supporting change along the way."

"A must for any leader seeking to fully unlock the potential of their team." --Denise Hartmann, Senior VP, Dispersions, Americas, BASF Corporation



About the Author

John L. Bennett ,

Ph.D., PCC, BCC is Professor of Business & Behavioral Science at the McColl School of Business, Queens University of Charlotte and holds the Wayland H. Cato, Jr. Chair of Leadership. He teaches executive coaching, interpersonal and group dynamics, leadership, and social identities. John is also president of Lawton Associates, a consulting and executive coaching firm. He is available for interviews, Op-eds, events and speaking engagements.

Coaching topics include: theoretical foundations, use of self, practical 'how to', approaching differences, ethics

