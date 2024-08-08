Advanced European Repair Hosts Successful Ladies Night Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Franklin, MA – Aug 7, 2024 – It's safe to say Ladies Night at Advanced European Repair was a success – so much so that the shop will be hosting another one soon.



A total of 30 people signed up for the event, which was held recently at the auto repair shop in Franklin, MA. The participation was enough for Advanced European Repair Marketing Manager Jean Weidman Bradley to cap the attendee list for this event and start a wait list for the next event.



The event was set up in stages or stations, with the first educating participants on variations of check engine lights, how to check oil and other fluids, maintenance items and maintenance schedules, and dash light meanings, along with a display.



From there, participants were allowed to walk underneath a car on a lift and see some of the components that are commonly replaced on cars and learn what those parts do.



“The comments were great,” Jean said.“One lady turned to me and (asked) 'Are we safe under here?'"

(The answer was YES!).

“It was an interesting perspective because we take for granted that it is safe to stand underneath a vehicle while it's on the lift,” Jean said.

“People had never seen underneath a car,” she continued.“They had no idea what things looked like under there.”



Advanced European Repair owner Patrick Weidman, who is Jean's brother, along with Manager Doug Kelleher, used a laser pointer to highlight components such as the exhaust system, catalytic converters and suspension, and a broken coil spring on a client's vehicle.



“It was like we planned it, but we didn't,” Jean said with a laugh.



After the team at Advanced European Repair removed a tire from a vehicle, Ladies Night participants got a chance to look at brake pads, brake rotors, and brake calipers, then take part in a discussion on common signs a vehicle is in need of brake repair.



“Of course, I had to mention that we have a free brake inspection for anyone who has a concern,” Jean said.



The next station covered tires, including tread wear, alignment, and how they affect each other when to replace tires and tire sizes. Jean made a follow-up video for participants discussing tire pressure, which was sent in a thank-you email.



Ladies Night participants then learned about the Digital Vehicle Inspection process in a presentation that explained how the technician goes through the vehicle and evaluates the major components and makes note of anything the vehicle owner should be aware of. Patrick explained why these Inspections are important, and how the transparency with DVIs helps build trust with clients when advising them on repairs needed urgently and those that can wait.



The event also featured a question and answer session, while the team at Advanced European Repair gave information to participants on how to follow up on what they learned during Ladies Night.



Advanced European Repair raffled off a portable jumpstart pack, had prizes to give away and goodie bags, while one of Patrick's neighbors generously provided a table full of baked treats.



Jean said of the 30 people who signed up, only four had ever visited one of their shops.



“We were really excited about that,” she said.“We really like educating the community and it's OK if they are not one of our clients. We are just happy to help in any way we can.”



Jean said it didn't take long for the Ladies Night experience to hit home for one participant.



“One woman came in and said, 'So I'm making an appointment, not for my car right now, but for my boyfriend's car. He told me that he needed an oil change and that was all, and I told him 'No. You need more than that!'” Jean said.“It was hysterical. We loved how she told him everything we could do here.”



Advanced European Repair is planning another Ladies Night, and if you're interested, sign up here:



Advanced European Repair is a family-owned and operated auto repair shop in Franklin, MA, specializing in European vehicles, including BMW, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Range Rover, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Volvo, Tesla and Mini. We also service EV and hybrid vehicles. The shop's goal is to provide all communities in the Franklin, MA area with the best customer service experience in auto repair and preventive maintenance in the area and to be a dealership alternative.



The shop is located at 527 Beaver St, Franklin, MA 02038 and the phone number is 508-520-3876. The website is



At Advanced European Repair, Your Family Depends on Our Family.®



Company :-Advanced European Repair

User :- Jean Weidman Bradley

Phone :-508-520-3876

Url :-