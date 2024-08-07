AND Personnel Apply Rules Of Engagement With Drug Dealer, Arrest Him In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Wednesday that a wanted individual for drug trafficking and selling was apprehended by a security team during an operation in the southern Jordan Valley.After tracking down the wanted individual and gathering intelligence on his unlawful activities and whereabouts, a special investigative team from the Anti-Norcotics Department (AND) found him, surrounded him, and he began firing heavy weaponry at the security force, who then used the rules of engagement. As a result, two officers from the AND were injured, and their general condition is moderate, according to the PSD spokesperson.He stated that the security forces were able to track down the wanted person, surround him, and arrest him when he attempted to escape and was apprehended with the pistol.For its part, the PSD reaffirmed that it continues to enforce the law and apprehend anyone who attempts to jeopardize the safety of society and its citizens. This is particularly true in its war against drug dealers, promoters, smugglers, and anyone involved in the trade, in cooperation and coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army, security agencies, and all competent institutions.