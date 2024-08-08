1000'S Join Mourning Procession In Magam
Date
8/8/2024 12:12:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Magam- Tens of thousands of devout Muslims joined day long mourning Majlis to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Zainab bint Ali (AS) in Magam town on Wednesday.
The Majlis was organised by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan led by Agha Syed Hadi who also delivered a sermon following afternoon prayers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Agha dwelt in detail on the supreme sacrifices of the noble daughter of Imam Ali (AS) who also is credited for immortalizing the tragic events of Karbala.
Hailing Magam residents for hospitality and service to the multitude of mourners, Agha Hadi also announced setting up a Dialysis centre in the town.
Later a huge procession was taken out which passed through Srinagar-Gulmarg Road and culminated in the town square.
Read Also
Video: Kashmir Protests Killings In Iran, Parachinar
Protests Held In Kashmir Against Killings Of Haniyeh, Parachinar
MENAFN08082024000215011059ID1108530330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.