1000'S Join Mourning Procession In Magam

Magam- Tens of thousands of devout Muslims joined day long mourning Majlis to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Zainab bint Ali (AS) in Magam town on Wednesday.

The Majlis was organised by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan led by Agha Syed Hadi who also delivered a sermon following afternoon prayers.



Agha dwelt in detail on the supreme sacrifices of the noble daughter of Imam Ali (AS) who also is credited for immortalizing the tragic events of Karbala.





Hailing Magam residents for hospitality and service to the multitude of mourners, Agha Hadi also announced setting up a Dialysis centre in the town.



Later a huge procession was taken out which passed through Srinagar-Gulmarg Road and culminated in the town square.

