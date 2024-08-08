Two Punjab Residents Arrested In Srinagar For Posing As Police Officers
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two residents of Punjab, who were posing as fake Police officers, were arrested in Srinagar city late Wednesday night, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that two residents of Punjab were arrested in Srinagar city on Wednesday for impersonating police officers.
He added that the duo, was found roaming in Nehru Park, Srinagar.
Moreover, the police have launched an investigation while a case has also been registered in this regard.
