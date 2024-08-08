Two Punjab Residents Arrested In Srinagar For Posing As Police Officers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two residents of Punjab, who were posing as fake officers, were arrested in Srinagar city late Wednesday night, officials said here.

He added that the duo, was found roaming in Nehru Park, Srinagar.

Moreover, the police have launched an investigation while a case has also been registered in this regard.