Azerbaijan To Host COP29 As It Champions Climate Action

Amid the escalating challenges of global warming, Azerbaijan is
establishing itself as a reliable energy partner through its active
engagement in international efforts. This November, Azerbaijan will
host the COP29 summit, uniting global leaders in the collective
fight against climate change. The country's declaration of 2024 as
the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" underscores its
commitment to addressing global climate challenges.
Azerbaijan's dedication to combating climate change dates back
to the 1990s. After ratifying the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change in 1995 and the Kyoto Protocol in 2000, Azerbaijan
actively joined international efforts to mitigate the negative
impacts of climate change. This commitment was further solidified
with the ratification of the Paris Agreement in October 2016.
The Paris Agreement, signed on December 15, 2015, aims to limit
global warming to 1.5°C, with a maximum threshold of 2°C above
pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). Currently, the global
temperature has risen by approximately 1°C. The agreement
emphasizes the importance of close cooperation among the 195
signatory countries, encouraging each nation to contribute to
climate goals proportionate to its resources, to achieve effective
results.
The importance of limiting global warming to
1.5°C
Maintaining global warming at or below 1.5°C is crucial to
mitigating the most severe impacts of climate change. Exceeding
this threshold could result in catastrophic environmental and
socio-economic consequences, including more frequent and intense
extreme weather events, accelerated sea-level rise, and significant
disruptions to ecosystems and biodiversity. Collaborative global
efforts, such as those promoted by the Paris Agreement and
initiatives like COP29, are vital in ensuring a sustainable future
for all.
Climate change refers to the long-term shift in Earth's average
temperatures and weather conditions. Over the last decade, the
global average temperature was about 1.2°C warmer than during the
late 19th century. Recently, it was confirmed that global warming
exceeded 1.5°C from February 2023 to January 2024, following 2023
being declared the warmest year on record. This increase was driven
by human-caused climate change, exacerbated by the natural El Niño
phenomenon.
Limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C is crucial to
mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. The IPCC warns that
a 2°C increase could have far more severe consequences than a 1.5°C
rise, including: Extreme hot days being on average 4°C warmer in
mid-latitudes; sea-level rise 0.1m higher, exposing up to 10
million more people to frequent flooding; loss of more than 99% of
coral reefs compared to 70-90% at 1.5°C; twice the number of plants
and vertebrates exposed to unsuitable climate conditions; several
hundred million more people at risk of climate-related poverty by
2050.
The call to limit warming to 1.5°C aims to avoid crossing
"tipping points," beyond which changes could accelerate and become
irreversible, such as the collapse of the Greenland Ice Sheet.
In the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries pledged to
keep global warming to 1.5°C, aiming for "net zero" CO2 emissions
by 2050. Net zero involves reducing emissions as much as possible
and removing any remaining emissions from the atmosphere. Despite
these commitments, greenhouse gas levels continue to rise quickly,
and the IPCC indicates that the world is likely to warm beyond
1.5°C. However, progress has been made in areas such as renewable
energy and electric vehicles.
Azerbaijan's commitment to achieving zero carbon
emissions
One of the primary objectives in the fight against climate
change is achieving zero carbon emissions. Carbon emissions
encompass the total amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other
carbon-based substances released into the atmosphere. These
emissions are significant contributors to global warming and
climate change. An increase in CO2 levels can disrupt natural
balances, adversely affecting ecosystems, human health, and the
global climate.
At the 2019 DAVOS Forum, the global community set a target to
achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Azerbaijan has
pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent from 1991
levels by 2030. While specific targets vary by country, the
overarching goal is to return to the emission levels of 1950.
In 2021, at the 26th conference of the UN Framework Convention
on Climate Change (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland, Azerbaijan
announced a new target to support global efforts. As an additional
voluntary commitment, Azerbaijan declared its intention to reduce
emissions by 40 percent by 2050. This ambitious goal includes
establishing a net zero emission zone in territories recently
liberated from occupation, further demonstrating Azerbaijan's
dedication to combating climate change.
Human contribution to climate change
Human activities are causing a significant rise in global
temperatures, leading to more intense heatwaves and rising sea
levels. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming decades,
but scientists argue that urgent action can still limit the worst
effects of climate change.
While the Earth's climate has historically fluctuated due to
natural factors, the rapid warming observed in the last century is
primarily attributed to human activities, according to the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The widespread
use of fossil fuels-coal, oil, and gas-in homes, factories, and
transportation releases greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide
(CO2), trapping extra energy in the atmosphere and causing the
planet to heat up. Since the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric CO2
levels have risen by about 50%, with the CO2 from fossil fuel
combustion bearing a distinctive chemical fingerprint.
The global temperature increase of 1.2°C over the past decade
has had profound environmental impacts, including more frequent and
intense extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and heavy
rainfall, rapid melting of glaciers and ice sheets, contributing to
sea-level rise, significant declines in Arctic sea ice, ocean
warming.
These changes have also affected human lives. For instance, East
Africa experienced its worst drought in 40 years, putting over 20
million people at risk of severe hunger, while intense European
heatwaves in 2022 led to an abnormal increase in deaths.
Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people are highly vulnerable to
climate change, with those in poorer countries expected to suffer
the most due to limited resources for adaptation. This raises
fairness concerns, as these regions have historically contributed a
small percentage of greenhouse gas emissions. Nonetheless, the
broader impacts, such as global food price increases due to crop
failures linked to extreme weather, could affect many regions.
World leaders meet annually to discuss climate commitments. At
the recent COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates, countries
agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels," although specific
actions were not mandated. The next conference, COP29, will be held
in Azerbaijan in November 2024.
Azerbaijan has embarked on several successful projects in
renewable energy and possesses substantial potential in this
sector. The country has established significant partnerships with
global energy leaders such as Masdar, ACWA Power, and bp.
Azerbaijan is advancing its green energy agenda through major
projects, including the commissioning of a 230-megawatt solar power
plant and the near-completion of a 240-megawatt solar power plant.
In June of this year, the foundations were laid for three new solar
and wind power plants in Baku, with a combined capacity of one
gigawatt. Recognizing Azerbaijan's energy potential, leading
companies like Masdar, ACWA Power, and bp are investing heavily in
the country.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential
is impressive, with an estimated 135 GW of technical potential on
land and 157 GW at sea. The economic potential includes 27 GW from
renewable sources, comprising 3,000 MW from wind energy, 23,000 MW
from solar energy, 380 MW from bioenergy, and 520 MW from mountain
rivers.
In conclusion, urgent and comprehensive action at all levels is
essential to address the multifaceted challenge of climate change
and secure a sustainable future for the planet.
