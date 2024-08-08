Invaders Not Paying Salaries To Trolleybus And Tram Drivers In Luhansk Since March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The drivers of a tram and trolleybus company in Luhansk have not received their salaries for the past five months.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"This time, the occupiers decided to save money on the payment of salaries to the drivers of a tram and trolleybus enterprise of the so-called LPR. This problem has been going on since last March. In temporarily occupied Luhansk, 16 drivers from a local utility company have not received at least 1.5 million Russian roubles in salary so far," the post said.

It is stated that non-payment and wage arrears are systemic here. This led to a critical shortage of public transport drivers in the occupied city.

The National Resistance Center noted that the situation is the same in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. Barely a third of buses, trolleybuses and trams are running in the city. The reason is the same: there are no drivers.

"Returning to normal life in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine is possible only after the deoccupation of our land. Together we will return calm to our home," the National Resistance Center said.