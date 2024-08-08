Russia Keeps Two Warships Armed With Up To Eight Missiles In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps two warships armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, two of them being carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the post reads.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
There are two enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them armed with up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.
