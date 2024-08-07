Namebadges Launches Innovative Company Ordering Portal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a leading provider of high-quality name badges, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our Company Ordering Portal. This state-of-the-art is designed to streamline the ordering process for businesses of all sizes, providing a seamless, efficient, and user-friendly experience.

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NameBadges has developed this portal to meet the evolving needs of business clients. The new site offers a range of features aimed at simplifying the procurement of name badges, including:



Intuitive Interface : Easy-to-navigate design ensures a smooth user experience, allowing clients to place orders quickly and efficiently.

Customizable Options : Extensive customization options enable businesses to tailor name badges to their specific branding requirements, including logos, colors, and fonts.

Bulk Ordering & Easy Re-ordering: Simplified bulk ordering process caters to the needs of large corporations, ensuring timely delivery and consistency across all orders.

Secure Payments : Security measures protect client information, providing peace of mind during the transaction process.

Order Tracking : Real-time order tracking keeps clients informed about the status of their shipments from production to delivery.

Collaborate on Design : Work with our talented designers to create the perfect badge for you. Lock in Pricing and Designs : Secure your pricing and badge designs to ensure a consistent look across multiple locations.

"We are excited to introduce our new Company Ordering Program. It reflects our dedication to enhancing the customer experience," said Jim Peterson, CEO "This platform not only simplifies the ordering process but also ensures that our clients receive the highest quality products that represent their brand with excellence and consistency."

For more information about NameBadges explore our site at .

About NameBadges

Our site aims to streamline the ordering process for customers that want to upload their logo and design their name badges online using the state of the art Online Virtual Name Badge Designer.

The designer was built with our end users in mind; the site showcases its cutting-edge design capabilities, trendy badge options, and endless design combinations. The process is simple. Customers upload their logo or choose clipart from the online gallery. They can create a variety of badges to see how their logo will look. The offerings are quite extensive. Varieties of wood, plastic, and metal badges are available, as well as personalizing systems if a customer chooses to personalize the badges at their location, rather than having them factory personalized.

Customers can view a full color drawing in real time as they are designing their name badge and approve that drawing before placing the order.

