Serve Robotics Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV ), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Company management will host a call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Serve Robotics' website at Investor Relations - Serve Robotics . Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (646) 968-2525 and referencing conference ID#: 1640108.

Investors and analysts that wish to submit questions to management must send an email to [email protected]

by 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday, August 12, 2024.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV ), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

