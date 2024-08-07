Opulent & Enchanting: Discover Azha Perfumes' Emerald Nebula Collection

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Explore a distinctive range of homegrown scents inspired by the splendours of ancient Emirati heritage.

Dubai, UAE– Prepare to be mesmerized! Azha Perfumes, a leading premium homegrown fragrance brand unveils its latest collection: Emerald Nebula, inspired by the magic and grandeur of Middle East's heritage.

Deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, AZHA Perfumes is founded by the third generation of perfumer brothers, Omeir and Talha Kalsekar. named after the brightest star in ancient Egypt, Azha Perfumes crafts high-quality, culturally resonant fragrances symbolizing brilliance and aspiration.

Offering unique fragrances for both him and her, the brand's Emerald Nebula Collection features delicate florals, exotic woody ingredients to fresh and spicy notes designed to evoke cherished moments and lasting memories. The best-selling fragrance from the brand have to be Oud Al Aswad and Arabian Lady.

For Men

Lubab

A signature scent for any occasion, Lubab features an exquisite blend of artemisia, orris, amber, and patchouli that lends it an enduring and captivating appeal.

Taj Al Oud

Taj Al Oud features regal notes of saffron, oud, sandalwood, patchouli, vanilla, and amber making it ideal for everyday wear.

Al Oud Al Aswad

The perfect fragrance for Oud lovers, this spicy scent features notes of cedarwood, amber, oud, leather, and musk creating a rich and captivating aroma that lingers all day long.

Amber Malaky:

A rich and woody fragrance, Amber Malaky celebrates the richness of amber and is ideal for evening events to daytime affairs.

For Women

Renad:

A refreshing yet grounding fragrance, Renad by Azha Perfumes is perfect for relaxed to casual outings or any event where you want to leave a lasting impression.

Ramshah:

Perfect for floral fragrance lovers, Ramshah features a blend of vibrant floral notes with a rich vanilla base creating a luxurious oriental fragrance inspired by the mystique of Egypt.

Raghad:

A fruity gourmand fragrance, Raghad is designed for women who prefer a delightful daily scent that is both playful and sophisticated.

Arabian Lady:

An oriental fruity fragrance, Arabian Lady combines a rich base of amber and patchouli with bright notes of apple, peach, and pineapple. Ideal for those who want to make a bold and elegant statement.

AZHA Perfumes offers an extensive range of fine fragrances with a scent for every moment. With its exquisite collection of attar, fusion fragrances and oud, AZHA Perfumes delivers a luxurious olfactory experience.

The collection is starts from 50 AED. Shop online on azhaperfumes or in our stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE, Muscat, and Sohar in Oman and in Riffa in Bahrain.

About Azha Perfumes:

Azha Perfumes is a fragrance brand founded by the third generation of perfumers in 2024, carrying forward the legacy of Haji Abdul Razzaq Kalsekar, the founder of Rasasi Perfumes. Azha Perfumes is a leading homegrown fragrance brand dedicated to crafting exquisite fragrances that unite generations through a harmonious blend of culture, values, and contemporary trends. Azha is dedicated to creating timeless fragrances that inspire and uplift, offering quality products that resonate across generations and cultures. The creation embodies the values of unity and excellence, reflecting the high standards set by the founding family. azhaperfumes