Karnataka Congress Bans Jan Aushadhi Kendras In Govt Hospitals; BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Condemns Decision

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka government's recent decision to ban the operation of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (public centres) within the premises of hospitals has sparked significant controversy. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has expressed strong opposition to this move, calling it a "shocking" development that will severely impact poor families across the state.

In a social post, Tejasvi Surya criticized the state government, accusing it of refusing to permit public medicine centres on government hospital premises. He warned that this decision could cause substantial hardship for economically disadvantaged families. Karnataka currently hosts 189 such generic medicine centres within hospital premises, with the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency boasting the highest number of these centres in the country.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide medicines at a 70% to 90% discount, offering crucial relief to patients from low-income families. According to Tejasvi Surya, in Bengaluru South alone, these centres benefit around 200,000 citizens every month, saving them an estimated Rs 2 crore monthly. The MP condemned the state government's decision, labelling it as politically motivated and detrimental to the welfare of poor families. He urged the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to reconsider and revoke the order.

However, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil defended the decision in a recent media interaction. He acknowledged the importance of providing low-cost medicines through initiatives like the 'Jana Amishti' Cancer Center but questioned the need to operate public medicine centres within hospital premises.

According to him, government hospitals already provide all necessary medicines free of charge, eliminating the need for additional public medicine centres within their premises. He suggested that these centres should be established in marketplaces where they could serve a broader population by offering lower-priced alternatives to expensive medical shops.

Minister Patil emphasized that the government's decision was made to ensure that the public continues to receive free medicines in hospitals, without duplicating services. He concluded by stating that public medicine centres should operate where they are genuinely needed, rather than within hospital premises.