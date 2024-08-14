Stree 2 REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Horror Worth Your Time? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After creating a lot of talk in town, the much-anticipated Stree 2, also known as Stree 2 Sarkate Ka Aatank, is due to visit cinemas tomorrow, and the public can't wait. Amar Kaushik directs the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Interestingly, Stree 2 is the fifth part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.

While the trailer and songs have generated a lot of public discussion, fans are interested in seeing if Stree 2 can live up to the expectations. To clarify, unlike Stree, Stree 2 centres on Sarkata Bhoot, who will be seen attacking the ladies of Chanderi. As everyone looks forward to Stree 2 paid reviews and its release tomorrow, we have the film's first review.

Also Read:

Who is Jasmin Walia? Singer on vacation with Hardik Pandya in Greece

Stree 2's First Review

Is Out The viral Stree 2 review, shared on Instagram by actor, writer, and model Kuldeep, describes the film as a total roller coaster trip and gives it four stars. The post read as, "My God! What A Spectacular film. Mesmerizing - 4/5 Stars. A wonderfully scripted movie with witty dialogues and a sterling performance by the lead cast. This is one of the best film from Bollywood and also from the horror genre, a genre that Bollywood directors haven't experiments much. Hats Off @amarkaushik What a brilliant direction Lajawab. सरकटा जब आएगा डरने के चांसिस ज्यादा हो जाएंगे आपके उसके Jump scare moments आप लेलो आप डरोगे. लेकिन आप हसोगे ये फिल्म में ज्यादा..FULL ON ROLLERCOASTER RIDE है .."

Also Read:

When will KGF-3 release? Here's what Raveena Tandon said

Speaking of the performances, the post stated, "@rajkummar_rao has done a fantastic job and gave a standout performance as Vicky. His comic timings and ability to play scared and brave is commendable. @shraddhakapoor makes a strong impact after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Shraddha has done a spectacular job. @pankajtripathi My God! He is a legend. क्या लाजवाब काम उन्होंने किया है..एक एक सीन में वो अपनी छाप छोड़ेंगे". This viral tweet also hinted about amazing performances by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, along with Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia, leaving a mark with their individual cameos.



To note, Stree 2 is all set to have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari's action drama Vedaa. It will be interesting to see who will win the box office game