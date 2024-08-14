Watch: Scattered Rains In Parts Of UAE Temperatures To Drop To 22°C

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, with cloudy over the east coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Light rains and drizzles fell over parts of Fujairah and the east coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Storm Centre shared a of the rainfall at around 5.19am on the roads of Fujairah.

Clouds are set to appear by afternoon towards eastward and southward regions. As per the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 48°C in internal areas of the UAE. Humidity levels will reach a high of 85 per cent in coastal areas of the Emirates.

