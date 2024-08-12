The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Chiye Onodera Duffy, MPT, C/NDT, CIMI As A Top Pinnacle Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORT ORANGE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Chiye Onodera Duffy, MPT, C/NDT, CIMI is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as a Physical Therapist.

Chiye Onodera Duffy

With over two decades of experience in pediatric physical therapy, Mrs. Duffy has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless children. She is the owner, physical therapist, certified neurodevelopmental therapist, and certified infant massage instructor at Pedspt, LLC in Florida since 2020. Her practice specializes in neuro-developmental techniques to enhance functional movements in pediatric clients. Her emphases with pediatric clients are with the early intervention population with the ages of 0-3 years old. She works with patients who struggle with neuromuscular dysfunction to help infants and toddlers improve their movements to ultimately achieve the best quality of life possible.

Mrs. Duffy collaborates with therapy equipment vendors, providing essential tools for pediatric rehabilitation. Her hands-on approach includes manual neurodevelopmental physical therapy techniques and educational sessions for parents, empowering them to support their child's development and movement patterns effectively.

A dedicated professional, Mrs. Duffy holds two bachelor's degrees, one in health education from California State University, Northridge, and another in life science from Loma Linda University. She furthered her education with a master's degree in physical therapy from Loma Linda University. Her commitment to excellence is evident through her certifications as a Pediatric Neurodevelopment Therapist and Infant Massage Instructor.

As an active member of many professional organizations, including the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), Pediatric Section of APTA, Neuro-Developmental Treatment Association, and International Loving Touch Foundation Inc., Mrs. Duffy continually advances her knowledge and skills in pediatric physical therapy.

Over her 28-year career, Mrs. Duffy has been at the forefront of pioneering programs aimed at helping children develop functional habits and achieve independence. Her contributions extend beyond her practice, including her involvement in a ventilation program for infants at a medical facility in Loma Linda, California.

Mrs. Duffy's extensive work history includes roles at Loma Linda University Pediatric Hospital, where she specialized in Acute Pediatric Rehabilitation and the Children's Hospital of Orange County in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She has also provided care in various pediatric units, including Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Oncology Intensive Care, in California for a decade. Her expertise extends to home settings for pediatric clients and outpatient pediatric care, with additional coverage in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cedar Sinai Hospital. Now in Florida, she continued expanding her knowledge and expertise with school based physical therapy as well as continuing with the home setting for pediatric care.

Outside of her professional life, Mrs. Duffy is actively involved in charitable organizations and has made significant contributions to the Pediatric Physical Therapy field.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Duffy aspires to expand her practice, provide consultation in nearby Neonatal Intensive Care Units, initiate a wheelchair clinic, initiate an Infant Massage Instructor Course, and obtain her primitive reflex certification to enhance her ability to serve pediatric clients even more effectively. Her unwavering commitment is to continually refine her physical therapy techniques, ensuring that children with movement difficulties and neuromuscular dysfunction can optimize their quality of life.

Mrs. Duffy attributes her success to her deep love and passion for her profession, her dedication to working with infants and children, her determination to witness improvements, and to facilitate transformations in their movement conditions toward greater independence. She dedicates this honor to her mother, Sumiye Onodera, her father, Ben Onodera, her sister, Ume Nitta, her husband, Darren Duffy, and her son, Nathan Duffy.

