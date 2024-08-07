GCC Official Underlines Petroleum Media Role In Promoting Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

SALALAH, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Plenipotentiary and GCC Director of Electricity and Water Department Dr. Mohammad Al-Rasheedi underlined significance of in directing efforts towards achieving sustainable development.

Dr. Al-Rasheedi made these remarks to KUNA on sidelines of his participation at the Oman-hosted GCC Petroleum Media Forum.

He described the forum as an opportunity for the exchange of expertise, extending communication bridges between media personnel and experts as well as delve into most notable issues and identifying priorities of joint work.

On the importance of media, Al-Rasheedi said that it contributes to shaping public opinion as it is not only a medium for the transmission of news but is also a partner in decision-making process.

In light of these accelerating developments and challenges faced by GCC countries, role of media is gaining importance especially in relaying accurate credible news and revealing false information, he commented.

Al-Rasheedi called on experts and decision makers to develop new innovative strategies to address challenges facing the sector including climate change, fluctuation of oil prices and technological advancements. (pickup previous)

