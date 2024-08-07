QRCS Conducts Comprehensive Assessment Of Multi-Sectoral Needs In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced Wednesday that it has conducted a comprehensive assessment of multi-sectoral needs in various areas of northern Syria, with the aim of forming a comprehensive and updated picture of the most important humanitarian and development needs at the regional level during the period (2024-2025).

In a statement, QRCS indicated that the 2024 program for these needs, which it has been doing for the past seven years, includes surveying and evaluating 146 local communities in the villages of northern Syria, including 88 villages in Idlib and its countryside and 58 villages in the Aleppo countryside.

QRCS pointed out that the areas with a population of more than 5,000 people were selected based on the census table issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for 2023, which was issued at the beginning of 2024.

The multi-sectoral needs assessment is considered an essential part of QRCS's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian and development assistance to poor communities affected by humanitarian crises worldwide by adapting the assistance provided according to the real needs of different communities and the requirements of their living conditions.