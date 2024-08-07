Yieldmo Appoints Holly Danko As Senior Vice President Of People

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yieldmo Continues to Invest in People-First Global Strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, announced Holly Danko's appointment as Senior Vice President of People. In this role, Holly will prepare Yieldmo's people strategy for the next phase of company growth and ensure the company continues to facilitate a culture of teamwork and performance.



“Holly has been a trusted leader for over a decade, and her dual experience in both People and Operations for finance and technology companies, as well as start-ups, makes her the ideal fit for us as we continue to foster a people-first culture while building high-performing teams,” said Michael Yavonditte, CEO of Yieldmo. "She has already been such a great addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing how she implements new strategies to enhance our people-first company mission.”

Holly joins Yieldmo from Unison, where she served as Chief People Officer. At Unison, Holly led an expansive People Team where she was instrumental at aligning People intiatives with overall business strategy. Before her time at Unison, Holly served at Novation Ventures, Morgan Stanley. She is a Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Senior Certified Professional, holds an MBA from Penn State University and received her B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland.

“I've built my career working with data-driven, fast-paced, and agile organizations, and it was abundantly clear that the team at Yieldmo would be the perfect fit for me,” said Holly Danko.“As I met more of my current colleagues, I was blown away by their experience and passion, not just for creating an industry-leading platform, but for the care they've shown for building a positive company culture. I'm looking forward to expanding this strong foundation as we navigate the next stages of growth and change in the industry.”

