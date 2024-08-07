Fall Travel Trends: Travel Is Up 8% And Italy Takes Top Destination

Analyzing traveler spending data from thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for trips this fall, Squaremouth reveals the top autumn travel and spending trends of 2024.

Trip Costs Are up Over 30%

The cost of travel has continued to rise throughout 2024 , and this fall is no exception. Average fall trip costs have gone up over 36% in a single year from $5,907 in 2023, to a staggering $8,056 this fall.

Americans Are Flocking to Italy

For the first time in over a decade, Italy is the most popular fall destination for Squaremouth users, surpassing the US and Mexico. Over 12% of American travelers are opting to travel to Italy this year, compared to only 8% last fall.

Other Notable Stats:



Of the top 10 fall destinations, Mexico has the lowest average trip cost of $3,526, while Japan has the highest average trip cost at over $9,000, more than double that of Mexico. This fall marks the first time Portugal has made it to the list of top 10 destinations.

Top 10 2024 Fall Destinations: