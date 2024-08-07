Exiger Acquires Widely Adopted Proprietary Parts Intelligence Company XSB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition of Cutting-Edge Parts and Logistics Intelligence Brings XSB's 100M+ Parts and 400M+ Parts Attributes Database In-House to Exiger

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading and third-party risk AI company, announced the of logistics intelligence platform XSB . The acquisition combines the most comprehensive proprietary purchasing, design and sustainment intelligence and engineering analytics platform

with Exiger's own proprietary data and AI, creating an end-to-end solution for the logistics, PEO and acquisition communities.

"XSB's AI and proprietary knowledge base of parts, materials and processes will flourish in Exiger's software ecosystem"

Founded by data scientists, XSB uses an ensemble of AI-based applications to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. XSB's graph database is widely used across government agencies, platforms and combatant commands, as well as the Defense Industrial Base. The company's catalog spans 100 million parts and 400 million parts attributes used by the U.S. Federal Government, from camouflage clothing to weapons systems.

"This acquisition is in response to a growing number of customers who are eager to bring the power of AI to pain points like depot maintenance, category management, parts obsolescence, parts alternatives, price defensibility, and supply chain optimization, and want to be able to access these capabilities within Exiger's centralized platform," said Exiger President Carrie Wibben. "XSB's dataset and cutting-edge AI capabilities will help our government customers increase speed, efficiency and execution, while reducing counterfeit loss, manufacturing costs, research time and the impact of out-of-date parts."

XSB's product suite is used by thousands of engineers, item managers and catalogers to prevent supply chain interruptions and mitigate risks from diminishing supply sources, obsolescence and nonconforming parts. The platform offers rich technical data for National Stock Numbers and component parts, reducing design, manufacturing and selection costs while improving quality and reliability throughout the product life cycle. In addition to identifying supply chain partners and surfacing pricing and availability intelligence, XSB helps customers ensure compliance with regulatory standards such as Environmental, REACH and RoHS.

"We're bringing an essential, proprietary trove of data in-house and combining that with Exiger's multi-tier orchestration capabilities to deliver a single, seamlessly integrated sophisticated solution to accelerate the design, build and procurement process across all systems and processes," said President of Exiger Government Solutions Cam Holt. "In doing so, we've eliminated the need for standalone logistics systems while super powering those capabilities within a larger, full spectrum risk management platform."

"XSB's highly trained AI solutions and proprietary knowledge base of parts, materials and processes will flourish within Exiger's larger software ecosystem and vast customer base," said XSB Founder and CEO Rupert Hopkins. "We've built a truly comprehensive suite of sourcing, logistics, sustainment solutions for PEOs, logisticians and contested logistics professionals. The fusion of those tools with Exiger's market-leading supply chain multi-tier visibility, mapping, orchestration and risk analysis capabilities offers government and DIB customers a one-stop shop solution."

Union Square Advisors LLC served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to Exiger on the transaction. This acquisition follows Exiger's acquisitions of Versed AI and aDolus last month.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About XSB, Inc.

XSB, Inc. is a semantic data science company known for its SWISS digital model data platform, which transforms static documents (such as MS Word and PDF) from standalone "dead-text" to a networked collection of interoperable, "change aware" data elements and drawings - text, tables, graphs, equations, and images. The underlying network of documents, models of data, concepts, and the relationships between them is organized in the SWISS Knowledge Graph which can be queried from other applications via the SWISS API. SWISS was developed in part with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (Defense Standardization Program and Defense Logistics Agency) and support from major Standards Development Organizations and aerospace & defense companies.

