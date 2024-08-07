MECC Conducts Survey To Assess Quality Of Marine Ecosystem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has conducted a survey of the Qatari territorial waters in the Fasht Al Dibal region in the northwest of the country, with the aim of assessing the of the vital system in the region, consisting of coral reefs and fish.

This came during a sea trip undertaken by the scientific team of the Wildlife Development Department, in cooperation with the Marine Protection Department and the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, where samples were collected to test the water quality and biodiversity in the area, which is one of the important indicators that contribute to enhancing biodiversity.