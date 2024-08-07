BHOS Starts Exporting Higher Education Programs
A delegation headed by Vice President of the State Oil Company
of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Ziba Mustafayeva visited the
Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
The delegation also included Head of the Department of Human
Capital Development and Functional Improvement of the SOCAR Head
Office Elnur Huseynov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS)
Elmar Gasimov, and Dean of the Lifelong learning Department of BHOS
Rovshan Budagov.
During the visit, the delegation met with the Rector of the
Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology, Prof. Botir Usmanov, and
the Institute's faculty. At the meeting, a cooperation agreement
was signed between BHOS and the Tashkent Institute of Chemical
Technology on the implementation of a dual diploma master's program
in Chemical Engineering. There was also an exchange of views on the
possibility of conducting joint training between the two higher
education institutions.
This cooperation will be implemented within the framework of the
Memorandum of Understanding on joint training of personnel, signed
on July 18, 2023, between SOCAR and the Joint-Stock Company
“Uzbekneftegaz” of Uzbekistan, marking a first in Azerbaijan's
higher education system.
The dual diploma program will involve students from the Tashkent
Chemical-Technological Institute, with teaching carried out by Baku
Higher Oil School, utilizing academic and technical support.
At a meeting with Kahraman Khakimov, Deputy Chairman for Regime
and Personnel Issues of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, the results of the
Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 18, 2023, were
discussed, including future cooperation areas between the two
universities in human capital development and personnel
training.
As part of the visit, the SOCAR delegation met with Sadokat
Siddikova, Rector of Bukhara Engineering Technological Institute,
to discuss the possibility of implementing a dual diploma program
in Petroleum Engineering between BHOS and Bukhara Engineering
Technological Institute.
The delegation also visited the Embassy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan, including the Heydar
Aliyev Center.
