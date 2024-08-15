WENRA Pledges Equipment For Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of German Galushchenko of Ukraine discussed urgent issues of energy security in the field of nuclear energy with representatives of the Western European Nuclear Regulators' Association (WENRA).

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

In Kyiv, the Association was represented by the Executive Director and Chief Nuclear Safety Inspector at the UK Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR), Mark Foy, and Director General of the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), Petteri Tiippana.

"Our energy system has withstood unprecedented massive attacks by a terrorist state, and I simply cannot imagine how we would have survived without nuclear energy under these conditions. Therefore, the further development of the nuclear industry is strategically important," Galushchenko emphasized.

WENRA members agreed that nuclear energy is an effective tool for increasing Ukraine's energy independence.

They supported the government's intention to complete construction of power units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytsky NPP and to strengthen the power grid with additional nuclear power generation.

It is noted that WENRA representatives declared readiness to help, based on the available experience – primarily that of the USA, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, which had the practice of suspending construction of nuclear power plants and then resuming it after a certain period.

The partners also agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of energy security and promised assistance in providing modern equipment for Ukrainian nuclear power plants and transferring the latest technology for Ukraine's nuclear industry.

As reported, WENRA is the leading organization that develops uniform standards for nuclear and radiation safety in EU countries and candidates for membership. The association includes 19 member countries, 10 observer nations, and three associate members. Ukraine became a full member in 2015.

The Government of Ukraine approved the project to complete the construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, which are 75% and 25% ready, respectively. The draft law on completion of construction is being considered in the Verkhovna Rada.