Fahmaan Khan Shares Childhood Memories Of Celebrating Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Popular television star Fahmaan Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled memories of celebrating Independence Day.

“I remember being at home in the building and there would be flag hoisting and then we used to sing the National Anthem. We would enjoy the food and beverages. I remember that one Independence Day the flag was not opening and I was great at climbing trees so I got up on the pole and opened it,” Fahmaan told IANS.

“I remember the entire building was there and they were happy.”

On the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, the urged all to“be one” and“progress as one”.

“I think it is important to understand why we are celebrating this day. It's an important day in the history of the country... We also need to believe that we need to stop differentiating ourselves in terms of caste and creed in this world. We are one unit, one country.”

“We need to live like that. Be one... I think it is important to be one and progress as one,” said the actor.

Talking about Fahmaan, he started his career first as a model. He has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in“Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show“Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in“Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”,“Ishq Mein Marjawan” and“Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as“Apna Time Bhi Aayega”,“Imlie” and“Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video“Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show“Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.