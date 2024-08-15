Country Needs To Protect Itself From Pessimistic People Who Cannot See India's Progress: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Independence Day said that the country needed to protect itself from a handful of pessimistic people who cannot see India's progress.

"We are moving forward with but there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them...The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people...," the PM said in a stern message.

He said that there are uncountable challenges both external and internal "which will only increase".

"I want to say to such forces that India's development will not pose a threat to anyone....The world should not worry seeing India's development...," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the country is on the path of reforms and a lot of new positive things are happening in the country. He said that 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today.

"Today, many big companies and investors of the world want to invest in India. This is a golden opportunity. I urge the state governments to make clear policies to attract investors and give assurance of good governance and law and order situation to them. There should be competition between states to attract maximum investors. Their policies should be changed or moulded as per global requirements..."

While attacking the past Congress governments, PM Modi said that after Independence, people had to go through a kind of 'mai-baap culture'... but the BJP government has changed the model of governance and the government itself approaches the beneficiary now..."

"Earlier, people used to plead with the government for amenities, now they get them at the doorstep," said PM Modi during his Independence Day speech.

PM Modi said, "Corruption plagued India for years. We have waged war against corruption and we will continue to fight against it."

In a veiled attack against the Opposition over corruption, PM Modi said,“Our country has overcome an entire regime of corruption. There have been personalised attacks on me, but my prestige is not more important than the cause of this nation.”