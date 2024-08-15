PM Modi Sets Ambitious Vision For India's Future In His I-Day Address

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In his 78th Independence Day speech, Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India's growth, driving innovation, and positioning the country as a global leader across various sectors.

Key points from the Prime Minister's address include:

1 of Living Mission: PM Modi outlined his vision to fulfil 'Ease of Living' in a mission mode. He spoke of enhancing the quality of life in urban areas through systematic assessments and improvements in infrastructure and

2 of Nalanda Spirit: The Prime Minister sought to revive the ancient Nalanda University spirit, positioning India as a global education hub by promoting higher learning and research. This builds on the inauguration of Nalanda University in

3 in India Chip-Semiconductor Production: PM Modi outlined India's commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological

4 India: Referring to the Budget 2024, the Prime Minister highlighted landmark initiatives announced by the government to train India's youth and become the skill capital of the

5 of Industrial Manufacturing: PM Modi envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its vast resources and skilled workforce.

6.'Design in India, Design for the World': The Prime Minister exalted indigenous design capabilities and urged to create products that cater to both domestic and international markets, coining this

7 in Global Gaming Market: PM Modi said that India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products. He added that Indian professionals must lead the global gaming market, not just in playing but also in producing games, stating that Indian games should make their mark

8 Jobs and Green Hydrogen Mission: PM Modi emphasized the importance of green jobs in India's efforts to combat climate change. He stated that the focus of the country is now on green growth and green jobs, which will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and creating sustainable employment opportunities in environmental conservation and renewable energy

9 Bharat Mission: The PM said that to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, India must tread the path of 'Swasth Bharat' which has begun with the launch of Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan.

10. State-level Investment Competition: The Prime Minister called for state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance and ensure confidence in the law and order situation.

11. Indian Standards as Global Benchmarks: PM Modi spoke on India's aspiration to be recognised for its commitment to quality, stating that Indian standards should aspire to become international benchmarks.

12. Climate Change Targets: The Prime Minister reiterated India's ambitious goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He noted that India has been the only country among the G20 nations to meet its Paris Accord

13 Education Expansion: PM Modi announced plans to add 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years, aiming to enhance the country's medical education capacity and address the growing demand for healthcare

14 Fresh Blood in Politics: PM Modi gave a call to bring one lakh youth into the political system, specifically those with no history of politics in their families. The Prime Minister said this initiative was aimed at fighting the evils of nepotism and casteism and inducting fresh blood into India's polity.