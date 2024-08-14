Public Expenditure Rises To JD5.353B In H1 2024 - Finance Ministry
Date
8/14/2024 11:40:39 PM
(Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Public expenditure in the first half of the year increased to about JD5.353 billion, compared billion JD5.144 billion in the same period last year.
According to the Ministry of Finance, local revenues for the January-June period of 2024 totalled JD4.540 billion, covering 92.3 per cent of current expenditures.
As a result, the general budget recorded a fiscal deficit of about JD771.5 million after taking into account foreign aid.
Moreover, government debt, excluding its commitments to the Social Security investment Fund (SSIF), reached 89 per cent of estimated GDP in June, compared to 89.2 per cent in 2023.
