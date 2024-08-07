Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hariyali Teej, celebrated with joy and devotion, is a vibrant festival marking the arrival of the monsoon. It is a time for women to indulge in fasting, dressing in green, and preparing special sweets. These traditional desserts not only enhance the festive spirit but also hold cultural significance, making them an integral part of the celebration. Here are seven delightful sweets that are perfect for Hariyali Teej, each bringing its unique taste and meaning to the festive table

These deep-fried pastries are staple on Hariyali Teej. Filled with a mix of lentils and spices, they symbolize the rich flavors of the festival and are enjoyed with tangy chutneys

These crescent-shaped sweets, filled with mixture of khoya, nuts, are festive favorite. Their delicate sweetness, elaborate preparation make them a special treat on Hariyali Teej

Soft, spongy, soaked in fragrant rose syrup, Gulab Jamun is a traditional dessert that symbolizes sweetness of life and the joy of the festival. It's a must-have on Hariyali Teej

Jalebi is a popular sweet made by deep-frying dough and soaking it in sugar syrup. Its vibrant color and sweet taste represent the festivity and joy of Hariyali Teej

This creamy dessert made from white cream, flavored with cardamom is a symbol of richness and sweetness of the festival. It's a refreshing treat that complements the monsoon season

Made from gram flour and ghee, these round sweets are a festive favorite. Their rich flavor and texture make them a significant part of Hariyali Teej celebrations

A sweet, dense treat made with condensed milk and nuts, Barfi is often prepared for special occasions. On Hariyali Teej, it signifies the abundance and joy of the season