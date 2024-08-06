Australia's Trew, 14, Wins Park Gold In Olympic Skateboard
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Australian teenage skateboarding sensation Arisa Trew won the women's park event at the Paris olympics on Tuesday to become her country's youngest ever Gold medallist. Trew, 14, nailed a high-risk and high-speed final round to leap to the top of the rankings, bringing the crowd to their feet at Place de la Concorde stadium. Japan's Cocona Hiraki won silver, adding to the silver she won at the 2020 Tokyo Games when skateboarding was first introduced as an Olympic sport. But she was eclipsed by Trew's spectacular last routine, with Britain's Sky Brown taking bronze again after a third-place finish in Tokyo three years ago.
