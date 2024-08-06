India Hajj Policy 2025: Hajj Through HCI Only Once In A Lifetime Now

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a significant development, the of India has announced that Indian Muslims can perform Hajj through the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) only once in their lifetime under the new Hajj policy 2025.

According to the policy draft, the policy outlines new regulations for seat allocation, eligibility and procedural improvements to ensure smoother and equitable Hajj pilgrimage.

“Those who have performed Hajj earlier through HCol will not be eligible to apply,” the Hajj 2025 policy states.

The policy however, has given exemption for repeated Hajj pilgrimage under specific circumstances for companions and“Mehram” (male guardians) accompanying female pilgrims and those aged 65 or above, adding it says that Hajj is an arduous and strenuous pilgrimage involving walking up to 25 km in a day in extremely harsh climatic conditions of KSA and hence it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above (including such LWM pilgrims) to be accompanied by a companion.

“In the case of“Mehram” for lady pilgrims and companions of the pilgrims aged 65 years or above, including ladies without Mehram (LWM) pilgrims aged 65 years or above, repeaters will be allowed on payment of additional charges as applicable from time to time,” reads the policy.

The new Hajj policy further states that the age of the“Mehram” and companions accompanying pilgrims aged 65 years or above must be 18 to 60 years as on the date specified by HCol.

However, the policy outlines that companions accompanying LWM pilgrims aged 65 or above must be female and between the age of 45 to 60 years.

The policy document mentions that if a lady pilgrim or pilgrims aged 65 or above is utilising the services of a repeater as“Mehram” or companion as the case may be, she must give a solemn undertaking to the effect that no first time“Mehram” or companion, as applicable, is available in the family.

The policy maintains the distribution of Hajj seats, with 70% allocated to the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) and 30% to Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The policy mandates that pilgrims aged 65 or above must be accompanied by a companion aged between 18 to 60 years. Female pilgrims aged 45 or above travelling without a“Mehram” are allowed to travel in groups, with specific provisions for their safety and accommodation.

Haj CommitteeQuota Now 70%

Out of the total Hajj pilgrims quota allocated to India, 70 per cent would be handled by the Hajj Committee of India while the remaining 30 per cent will be allocated to private Hajj Group Organisers, according to the government's Hajj Policy for 2025.

In 2024, the Hajj Committee of India (HCI) was allotted 80 per cent while the private Hajj Group Organisers got 20 percent of the quota.

While the order of priority was 70 plus applicants, ladies travelling without mehrams (LWM) and the general category in 2024, the new Hajj policy has prioritised 65 plus applicants followed by ladies without mehrams and then the general category.

“It is decided that considering the arduous nature of the Hajj pilgrimage, a companion is a must for pilgrims aged 65 or above and no pilgrim aged 65 or above will be registered as a lone member under reserved category,” the new hajj policy lays down.

In the 2024 policy, which was a continuation of the 2023 policy, a companion was a must for 70 plus age pilgrims.

The new policy states that pilgrims of 65 years and above will be registered under Reserved Category.

“One companion is a must for pilgrims aged 65 or above and no pilgrim aged 65 or above will be registered alone under reserved category. In case of LWM pilgrims aged 65 or above, a female companion of the age 45-60 is a must,” the policy states.

“For non-LWM pilgrims of the age of 65 or above, one companion is allowed who should be an immediate relative namely Husband/Wife/Brother/Sister/Son/Daughter/Son-in-law/Daughter-in- law, Grandson/Granddaughter and Nephew/Niece. No other relation will be allowed to travel as a companion,” the policy states.

Neither the pilgrim aged 65 or above nor the companion will be allowed to travel alone, it says.

“The age of the companion must be below 60 years on the date specified by HCoI. If husband and wife are travelling in a cover under reserved category, and both are aged 65 or above, they will be allowed two companions,who will be blood relation of the pilgrims,” the policy says.

It also states that the age of the 'Mehram' and companions accompanying pilgrims aged 65 years or above must be 18 to 60 years as on the date specified by HCoI. However, companions accompanying LWM pilgrims aged 65 or above must be female and between the age of 45 to 60 years.

The policy also states specifies that a dedicated 'Haj Suvidha' App has been launched during Haj-2024 with the objective of leveraging Information Technology towards providing greater ease and convenience to the Indian Hajj pilgrims by facilitating access to training content, accommodation/flight/baggage details, emergency helpline (SOS), grievance redressal, feedback, language translation and miscellaneous information related to the pilgrimage.

“All pilgrims are expected to familiarise themselves with this App. Advisories on the functionality of the App will be issued from time to time by HCoI,” it says.

The Hajj Application Forms (HAFs) can be filled by the pilgrims through the website of the HCoI at

which can also be accessed on mobile phones.

The Government of India and Saudi Arabia sign the Hajj Agreement every year in which the number of Hajj seats allocated to India is incorporated.

India and Saudi Arabia last year signed a bilateral agreement under which New Delhi has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in 2024.