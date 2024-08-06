Celebrate 811 Day: Digging Safely To Protect Our Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLADSTONE, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MISS DIG 811 is excited to announce the annual celebration of 811 Day on August 11, 2024. This national awareness day emphasizes the critical importance of contacting the state-wide service by calling 811 before starting any digging project, to prevent accidental damage to underground utilities and ensure the safety of our communities.

811 Day is a nationwide initiative aimed at educating homeowners, contractors, and landscapers about the essential practice of contacting 811 – the national "Call Before You Dig" number. By dialing 811, or visiting missdig811, individuals can request a utility locate service, which sends professional crews to mark the locations of underground utility lines at no cost. This simple step helps avoid potential hazards such as gas leaks, electrical outages, and service disruptions.

"Every year, millions of people across Michigan engage in digging activities for projects like planting trees, installing fences, or building structures," said Nick Bonstell, President and CEO of MISS DIG 811. "Unfortunately, many overlook the importance of contacting MISS DIG 811 beforehand. Our goal for 811 Day is to increase awareness about the critical need to call before you dig, helping to prevent accidents and keep everyone safe."

Why 811 Day Matters:

Safety First: Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can lead to serious injuries or fatalities. Contacting MISS DIG 811 prevents accidents and protects lives.

Prevent Damage: Accidental damage to utility lines can result in costly repairs and service disruptions. Locating these lines helps to avoid unnecessary expenses and inconveniences.

Environmental Protection: Damaged utilities can lead to environmental hazards, such as gas leaks and water contamination. Proper planning helps safeguard our natural resources.

How to Participate:

1. Spread the Word: Share information about 811 Day with friends, family, and colleagues through social media, community events, and local gatherings.

2. Call 811: If you're planning any digging projects, make sure to call 811 at least three business days before you start. This ensures that utility companies can mark the locations of their lines. You can also visit missdig811.

3. Attend Local Events: Join local 811 Day events and activities hosted by utility companies and community organizations. On August, Sunday 11, you can find MISS DIG 811 celebrating with activities at the Detroit Zoo from 8:00am to 5:00pm, and in Midland at the Great Lakes Loons game at 1:00pm.

Join us in making this 811 Day a resounding success by promoting safe digging practices and helping to prevent accidents. Together, we can ensure a safer, more secure environment for everyone.

For more information on 811 Day and safe digging practices, please visit missdig811 or contact the MISS DIG 811 by simply dialing 8-1-1.

About MISS DIG 811

MISS DIG 811 provides a free service to homeowners and excavators, and is available 24 hours a day, year-round. Since 1970, MISS DIG 811 has received over 25 million locate requests, resulting in over 200 million transmissions.

Contact:

Eric Urbain

Director of External Affairs

MISS DIG 811

Phone: (248) 370-6422

Email: [email protected]



