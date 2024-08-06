Joint Committee Explores New Avenues For Jordan-Iraq Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The 30th session of the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Committee opened in Amman on Tuesday, marking a renewed commitment to bolstering economic ties and fostering regional cooperation.High-level discussions focused on enhancing collaboration across commercial, industrial, and service sectors, with both sides aiming to eliminate barriers that impede economic progress.The talks underscored the strategic importance of Jordan and Iraq as drivers of regional economic integration.Dana Zoubi, Secretary-General of the of Industry, Trade and Supply, highlighted the necessity of reinforcing bilateral relations to combat economic challenges stemming from global disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical tensions.She emphasized finding effective strategies to enhance economic resilience in both nations.Zoubi reported an 8% increase in trade volume between Jordan and Iraq in 2023, reaching JD833 million.She identified the two countries as pivotal players in regional economic integration, advocating for streamlined processes to boost trade and facilitate the movement of goods and business leaders.Sattar Jaberi, Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, called for leveraging the deep-rooted ties between the two nations to foster greater economic activity and partnerships.He emphasized the importance of collaboration across various sectors to drive mutual growth and development.Jaberi encouraged the private sector to seize opportunities within Iraq by forging robust partnerships with Iraqi public and private entities.He also urged representatives from Jordan's economic sectors to actively participate in joint events and initiatives, recognizing Jordan's support for Iraq's World Trade Organization accession efforts.The committee meetings will involve subcommittees addressing a wide range of topics, including trade, investment, free zones, industrial development, small and medium enterprises, consumer protection, national production, and the digital economy.These discussions aim to lay the groundwork for sustained economic cooperation and shared prosperity.