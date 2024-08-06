SIP YOUR WAY THROUGH SEPTEMBER WITH BOURBON & BANTER's 30 DAYS OF BOURBON CHALLENGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Challenge yourself, your friends, and family to try new bourbons AND win exciting prizes in celebration of Bourbon Heritage Month

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourbon & Banter will kick off National Bourbon Heritage Month with plenty of giveaways during the 11th annual "30 Days of Bourbon Challenge" starting September 1. This sip-and-salute celebration commemorates that auspicious moment on August 7, 2007, when the U.S. Senate declared September as National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Continue Reading

We've done the 30 Days of Bourbon Challenge for just over a decade now and every year it gets better.

Bourbon & Banter 30 Day of Bourbon Challenge September 2024 Calendar

Post this





The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Jim Bunning of Kentucky, passed by unanimous consent. The resolution calls for consumers who enjoy bourbon, declared "America's Native Spirit" by the 1864 Act of Congress, to celebrate the family heritage, tradition, and deep-rooted legacy that the bourbon industry contributes to the United States.

"Bourbon Heritage Month is an opportunity to educate yourself about bourbon, enjoy different cocktails and bourbons, and learn the history it has in the states," said Patrick "Pops" Garrett, founder, and Chief Drinking Officer for Bourbon & Banter. "At Bourbon & Banter, we take it as an opportunity to encourage bourbon lovers and those new to spirit to explore the many different bourbons out there, try something new, and revisit old favorites. It's a true celebration of all things bourbon."

Bourbon & Banter, part of the DrinkCurious community , will be celebrating in September with raffle prize packages, giveaways and their "30 Days of Bourbon Challenge."



The "Challenge" is a deep but systematic dive into "drinking curious." To drink curious is to leave your preconceptions at the door and share a drink with friends-those you know and those you'll make while sharing a drink. Camaraderie creates conversations that lead to deeper relationships and knowledge of what's in the glass.



To complete this challenge, participants must drink a different bourbon daily for the entire month. Each of the 30 bourbons must be distinctly different and Rye, Scotch or American malt whiskeys do not apply to the 30-day sip tally. Join the challenge here .

"We've done the 30 Days of Bourbon Challenge for just over a decade now and every year it gets better," said Garrett. "This year will be no different. We're going to have more giveaways, more interaction on social media, and plenty of fun while we're at it. It's an excuse to enjoy and celebrate bourbon with friends, family and even strangers."

More than 25 distilleries have joined Bourbon & Banter for this year's Bourbon Heritage Month donating swag for weekly Bourbon Swag Pack giveaways (5), and, at the end of the month, one Mega-Pack winner. In addition, there's chances to win smaller prizes like swag from your favorite brands, free online whiskey classes, Bourbon & Banter community memberships and gear from their DrinkCurious Bourbon shop . Bourbon enthusiasts are encouraged to follow Bourbon & Banter on Instagram , Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) closely for their chance to claim a prize.

About Bourbon & Banter:

Since 2011, Bourbon & Banter has been the go-to destination for bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts. As the number one media property for bourbon education, news, and reviews, the trusted and engaging content has built a passionate and loyal audience. Readers can find information on new products, industry insights, and bourbon-themed events. It started with one simple goal – spread the Bourbon Gospel – and has grown into a kinship – born in bourbon but cemented through genuine curiosity for the world of liquor and the resulting unfiltered conversations called banter. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Bourbon & Banter