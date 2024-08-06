Contribute To Make Desert State Green By Planting Trees: Rajasthan Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Madan Dilawar on Tuesday asked the people to contribute to make the desert state a green state by planting trees on the occasion of 'Hariyali Teej'.

He said that on Hariyali Teej, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, 'Amrit Paryavaran Mahotsav - Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam, Hariyalo Rajasthan (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam)' campaign has been organised under the Chief Minister's Tree Plantation Mahabhiyan.

He said that Education Department employees, officers, teachers and students will trees together.

“After planting the saplings, everyone has to upload photos of the plants on the app with geotagging. Online monitoring of all the plants will be done. The tree lovers will also be given certificates through the app,” the minister said.

Dilawar said that nature is kind as the state received good rainfall this season.“In such a situation planting trees is both favorable and responsible. Arrangements for plantations have been made as per the requirement. Pits have been dug and prepared at the identified places,” he said.

He said that the district in-charges have been appointed for all the districts who have taken charge in their respective districts.

“Control rooms of all the districts have also become active. The state-level control room is also working in coordination with the district control rooms,” the minister said.

An official said that there is a possibility of planting seven crore plants across the state on 'Hariyali Teej'.

At least 82 lakh students of government schools, 84 lakh students of private schools, and four lakh employees of the Education and Panchayati Raj Department will contribute to this drive.

The official said that 17 brand ambassadors have pledged to plant more than three lakh saplings and social organisations will plant trees on a large scale on 'Hariyali Teej'.