Enflux And Examsoft By Turnitin Unveil Competencygenietm For Efficient Exam Item Classification

Exam item classification and tagging with CompetencyGenie by Enflux

New AI solution empowers faculty to transform assessment mapping and enhance curriculum evaluation.

- Alejandra Zertuche, CEO of EnfluxSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enflux, the leading provider of comprehensive data analytics and decision support system for higher education, has partnered with ExamSoft, the premier digital assessment platform by Turnitin, to launch the innovative CompetencyGenieTM Chrome extension . This AI-powered solution streamlines the categorization and tagging of exam items and assessment mapping to Bloom's Taxonomy and discipline-specific competencies for ExamSoft users.CompetencyGenieTM eliminates the manual, time-consuming, and inefficient process of classifying exam items, providing educators with a streamlined and automated solution. With CompetencyGenieTM, users can easily categorize and tag individual exam items according to various discipline-specific assessment frameworks and competency-based models directly within the ExamSoft platform. This solution ensures that assessments are aligned with competencies, enabling educators to measure curriculum effectiveness and identify areas for improvement. It addresses the challenge of inconsistent tagging across academic programs, ensuring clean, meaningful data essential for instructional planning and curriculum development."At Turnitin, we pride ourselves on providing a secure, digital assessment platform that produces actionable data for improved student learning outcomes. CompetencyGenieTM represents a significant advancement in managing and utilizing assessment data. This integration will allow educators to focus more on teaching and less on administrative tasks, ultimately enhancing the learning experience for students," said Todd Baker, VP of Alliances at Turnitin.The partnership between ExamSoft and Enflux provides educators with a comprehensive solution for assessment and curriculum analysis. Educators can seamlessly gather and analyze data by integrating ExamSoft's robust digital assessment capabilities with Enflux's advanced analytics and reporting. This collaboration delivers a 360° view of student performance, empowering educators to gain valuable insights, drive continuous improvement in student outcomes, and support accreditation efforts with comprehensive data."By combining our competencies with ExamSoft, we are providing a comprehensive solution that enhances educators' ability to gain deeper insights into student performance and curriculum effectiveness. CompetencyGenieTM is a testament to our commitment to improving education through data-driven decision-making," said Alejandra Zertuche, CEO of Enflux.For more information about CompetencyGenieTM and how it can transform your assessment and curriculum evaluation processes, visitMedia contact: ...About EnfluxEnflux is a comprehensive analytics and decision support system for higher education that streamlines data management, empowers effortless programmatic assessment, and accreditation compliance. From managing accreditation to assessing a new curriculum, Enflux helps educators and assessment coordinators see the effect of their work in near-real time and provides an accessible view of overall program performance down to the individual student level. Enflux can easily consolidate and comprehend various data points from assessment tools, learning management systems, surveys, and exam results, turning them into a robust platform with discipline-related dashboards.About ExamSoft by TurnitinExamSoft increases learning for every student, instructor, and institution by delivering digital assessment solutions with the highest level of exam security. ExamSoft's comprehensive reporting and instant insights help faculty and administrators improve student and program performance with flexible tracking of key learning objectives and categories. Exams are taken without an internet connection, ensuring a reliable, secure test experience, whether in-class or remote. ExamSoft currently serves more than 2,300 prominent academic, certification, and licensing programs and has successfully administered over 124 million exams.

