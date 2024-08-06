Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment Market Size Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment Market?



The global nucleic acid extraction equipment market size reached US$ 758.1 million in 2023. The market to reach US$ 1,528.1 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032.



What are Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment Market?



Nucleic acid extraction equipment is designed for isolating DNA or RNA from biological samples like cells, tissues, or blood. It comprises instruments such as centrifuges, thermal cyclers, and magnetic bead separators, along with consumables like reagents and purification kits. The extraction process involves cell lysis, removal of contaminants, and elution of purified nucleic acids for downstream applications such as PCR or sequencing. The quality and purity of the extracted nucleic acids are crucial for the success of subsequent molecular biology experiments.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Nucleic Acid Extraction Equipment industry?



The nucleic acid extraction equipment market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for nucleic acid extraction equipment is experiencing strong growth driven by its expanding applications in research, diagnostics, and forensics. Key factors fueling this growth include advancements in extraction techniques, a growing need for high-quality nucleic acids in molecular diagnostics, and an increasing incidence of infectious diseases. Moreover, the market is benefiting from the introduction of automated extraction systems and the continuous growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Hence, all these factors contribute to nucleic acid extraction equipment market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. Product Type:



Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems

Manual Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems

Reagents and Consumables



2. Technology:



Magnetic Bead-based Extraction

Silica-based Extraction

Column-based Extraction

Others



3. End-User:



Research Institutes and Academia

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Forensic Laboratories

Others



4. Application:



Genomic DNA Extraction

RNA Extraction

Plasmid DNA Extraction

Viral DNA and RNA Extraction

Others



5. Workflow:



Manual Extraction

Automated Extraction



6. Throughput:



High-throughput Extraction Systems

Medium-throughput Extraction Systems

Low-throughput Extraction Systems



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. QIAGEN N.V.

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6. Danaher Corporation

7. Merck KGaA

8. Promega Corporation

9. Tecan Group Ltd.



