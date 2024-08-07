Kerala Actress Assault Case: Accused Pulsar Suni Moves SC For Bail Citing Health Reasons

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: NK Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, the primary accused in the 2017 attack case, has filed a bail petition with the Supreme Court, citing concerns. This move comes after the High Court previously denied his bail application. Advocates Sreeram Parakkat and MS Vishnu Shankar Chitra have submitted the petition on Suni's behalf.

The Supreme Court had previously granted bail to Martin Anthony, the second defendant in the case involving Dileep. However, the court denied Pulsar Suni's bail request, upholding the prosecution's argument that bail should be withheld given the trial's advanced stage. The incident involving the actress's attack occurred in February 2017.

The High Court had rejected the bail application of Pulsar Suni and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan's bench issued the order, pointing out that the bail application was submitted only three days after a previous application had been rejected.

Pulsar Suni has been in custody since February 23, 2017, in connection with the abduction case. The trial is currently ongoing before the principal sessions court, under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The prosecution argued that the case deeply troubled societal conscience because the victim, a film star, was abducted and sexually abused by the petitioner while the car was in motion. Additionally, a conspiracy involving another film star was alleged. The bench noted that the case had shocked the conscience of Keralites, who were closely following the trial.

