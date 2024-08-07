Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus To Head Bangladesh Interim Govt, Endorses Free Elections For 'Lasting Peace'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has announced his readiness to lead an interim in Bangladesh following mass protests that forced Prime Hasina to flee the country.

Yunus, who earned global acclaim as the "banker to the poorest of the poor," made the announcement in a written statement to AFP on Tuesday.

"I am honoured by the trust of the who wish for me to lead the interim government," Yunus stated. "If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it."

He emphasized the importance of free elections, describing the interim government as merely the beginning of the path toward lasting peace.

"Lasting peace will only come with free elections. Without elections, there will be no change," he said.

The call for Yunus to lead a caretaker government came as student leaders and various opposition groups rallied behind the Nobel laureate. On Monday, the situation escalated when the military seized control, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.

The military intervention followed weeks of escalating demonstrations against Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and was accused of election rigging in January.

The unrest started last month with protests against civil service job quotas and expanded into broader demands for Hasina to resign. Despite the government's attempts to suppress the unrest, the movement gained momentum, culminating in Hasina's departure from the country.



In his statement, Yunus praised the youth of Bangladesh, who have been at the forefront of the demonstrations. "Youth have voiced their need for change in our country," he said. "The prime minister heard them by leaving the country. This was a very important first step taken yesterday. The courage of this youth is boundless. They have made Bangladesh proud and shown the world our nation's determination against injustice."

While Yunus has previously expressed a desire to remain "out of politics," he acknowledged in an interview with French daily Le Figaro that he could assume a governmental role if circumstances necessitated it. The economist and social entrepreneur is best known for founding Grameen Bank and pioneering microcredit and microfinance, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.