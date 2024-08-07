Manu Bhaker Receives Heroic Welcome In Delhi After Winning 2 Historic Bronze Medals At Paris Olympics (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker returned to the country on Wednesday, celebrated for her historic achievement of winning two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games. Hundreds of supporters and her family members, braving a steady drizzle, warmly welcomed her at the airport in Delhi days after she bagged two bronze medals at the Paris 2024.

Bhaker arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Air India flight AI 142 from Paris, which landed around 9:20 am, an hour later than scheduled. Despite the morning rain, a large crowd gathered at the airport, eagerly awaiting her arrival. Along with her coach Jaspal Rana, Bhaker received an enthusiastic reception.

The 22-year-old athlete made history by winning bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she paired with Sarabjot Singh. This remarkable feat echoes the achievement of British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, before India's independence.

Before returning to India, Manu Bhaker had expressed her anticipation for a grand welcome, and she was not disappointed upon her arrival on Wednesday.

As she emerged from the airport exit, the young shooter was greeted with bouquets, garlands, and celebratory dhol. Flower petals were showered on Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana, amid a substantial police presence to manage the crowd.

Among the attendees were Bhaker's parents, Ram Kishan and Sumedha, along with sports enthusiasts and officials from her home states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, the latter being Rana's home state. Rana's father was also present at the airport.

"It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before. She is only 22 years old," said former Uttarakhand Sports Minister and Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana.

"She is coming along with her coach Jaspal Rana. He is my son. He brought glory playing for India in shooting. Jaspal Rana and Abhinav Bindra started it all," he added.

People gathered at the airport well before her arrival, celebrating her achievement with song and dance. They held banners featuring photos of Bhaker and Rana. In the afternoon, Bhaker will meet with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She will return to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday, where she will serve as one of India's flag-bearers.