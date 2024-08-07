Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh To Face USA’S Hildebrandt In Gold Medal Match; When, Where To Watch Event LIVE?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is poised to make history

at the Paris 2024 as she gets ready to take on American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the wrestling 50kg medal match on Wednesday (August 7).

Vinesh has already made history as the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic finals thanks to a string of incredible victories on Tuesday, including a shocking victory over Japan's Yui Susaki in the pre-quarterfinals.

When will the final match take place?

Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Ann Hildebrandt Paris Olympics 2024 medal match will take place from 12.30am IST (Thursday).

Where can you watch the gold medal match?

Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Ann Hildebrandt Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal match will be available for livestreaming on Jio Cinema website and app.

In the semifinals on Tuesday night, the 29-year-old from Kharkhoda village in Haryana defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0. Her strategies were on full show to guarantee herself at least a silver medal in her third Olympic competition. "We'll talk tomorrow; it's a big day," she said to the assembled journalists on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, she beat world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Yui Sasaki during the dying moments of their pre-quarterfinal bout, handing the legendary Japanese her first defeat in 83 bouts against international opponents. When she won against Susaki, she let out a cry of relief, laying flat on back but when she entered the final, the picture of the day was that of her teary-eyed Belgian coach Woller Akos, who has also been her confidant in this battle to the top.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Vinesh, who previously faced quarter-final exits in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.