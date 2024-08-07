Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, August 7; Check Price Of 10Gm Gold Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 7th of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 7

22 carat - Rs 6,500/gm

24 carat - Rs 6,825/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,500(Today)

Rs 6,580(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 52,000(Today)

Rs 52,640(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 65,000(Today)

Rs 65,800(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 6,825(Today)

Rs 6,909(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,600(Today)

Rs 55,272(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 68,250(Today)

Rs 69,090(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 5, 2024 - Rs 6,580/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 5, 2024 - Rs 6,909/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 4, 2024 - Rs 6,470/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 4, 2024 - Rs 7,058/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 3, 2024 - Rs 6,470/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 3, 2024 - Rs 7,058/gm