Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07: 8 Gm Gold Rate DROPS Again! CHECK

The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 07) is Rs 6,350 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 6,927 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,350 (Rs 6,390 on Aug 06)

8 gram- Rs 50,800 (Rs 51,120)

10 gram- Rs 63,500 (Rs 63,900)

100 gram- Rs 6,35,000 (Rs 6,39,000)

>1 gram- Rs 6,927 (Rs 6,971)

8 gram- Rs 55,416 (Rs 55,768)

10 gram- Rs 69,270 (Rs 69,710)

100 gram- Rs 6,92,700 (Rs 6,97,100)

1 gram- Rs 5,196 (Rs 5,228)

8 gram- Rs 41,568 (Rs 41,824)

10 gram- Rs 51,960 (Rs 52,280)

100 gram- Rs 5,19,600 (Rs 5,22,800)