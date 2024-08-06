Lewis Cellars Takes On Bold New Look

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Curated Refresh Brings Luxury Napa Valley Winery's Craftsmanship to Life

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Cellars , the luxury Napa winery known for its“big reds and sexy chardonnays” has unveiled a new look. The bigger, bolder Lewis is brought to life with a new logo and varietal updates that will help wine lovers discover Lewis and showcase the excellence in the bottle. Lewis is also launching its first-ever wine club, Lewis Insiders , and a new website elevating the customer experience. This new branding, recent vineyard acquisitions and a soon-to-be-unveiled tasting room on Napa's famed Silverado Trail sets the stage for a bright future for Lewis Cellars.

The centerpiece of Lewis' updated look is its striking new logo, meticulously designed to embody the essence of modern luxury and stand out in a crowded marketplace. Bold yet timeless, the logo will adorn all new vintages of Lewis Cellars bottling this summer and beyond. To further celebrate the new look of Lewis, select varietals of the new vintage, including the Cabernet Sauvignon and Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, will feature the logo in 18K gold on the bottle. The Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, previously known as the Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, put Lewis on the map when it was named Wine Spectator's Wine of the Year in 2016.

“We are proud to unveil Lewis Cellars' new look, which pays tribute to our heritage while setting the stage for a future defined by unparalleled craftsmanship and world-class wines,” said Dennis Bell, vice president of Lewis Cellars.“This refresh represents our commitment to exceeding expectations for Lewis' discerning audience, offering them a renewed premium experience, while paving new ways for wine enthusiasts to discover the excellence that is our wine.”

The redesigned LewisCellars.com promises an immersive journey into the world of Lewis. Featuring streamlined navigation, enhanced product showcases, and exclusive content, the website sets a new standard for luxury wine shopping online and makes it easier than ever to discover and shop Lewis wines. A live virtual concierge will be available to assist with any customer needs, from food and wine pairing recommendations to curating a personalized visit and more. This digital experience brings every website visitor a taste of Lewis Cellars' luxury hospitality.



Lewis Insiders, the first-ever membership offering from Lewis, is the most exclusive way to experience Lewis Cellars with first access to wines, access to the Lewis library and limited-time library releases, preferred pricing, unique experiences, complimentary tastings, and curated biannual shipments. Insiders also have a dedicated Insiders concierge, who can help select and organize seasonal club shipments and orders. The first Insiders shipment will launch in October. Learn more about Insiders membership at .

For more than 30 years, Lewis Cellars has handcrafted wines that epitomize the intense flavors and bold character of the world-renowned Napa Valley. Acquired by The Wonderful Company in 2021, Lewis Cellars' transformative journey marks a commitment to bring the same uncompromising quality and innovation to more wine lovers.

“Lewis Cellars epitomizes everything a wine lover wants in a Napa varietal – unapologetically bold and complex that can be enjoyed now or in years to come,” said Stewart Resnick, Chairman of The Wonderful Company.“When we first discovered Lewis, and met Dennis Bell, it became immediately clear that Lewis has a beautiful foundation and history, offers the best of Napa, and an excellence much of the world has yet to truly discover. We are excited to enter this next chapter.”

To further support the relaunch, new vineyards in Calistoga and St. Helena allow the Lewis winemaking team to carefully curate vines, rootstocks, and clones to better control the quality of fruit to maintain the character and consistency. Coming soon, a new tasting room on Silverado Trail in Napa will take Lewis Cellars back to its roots, where the first vintages of Lewis Cellars wines were crushed, fermented, and bottled. The new Lewis Cellars estate will open in late 2024/early 2025 with a new, opulent, and unique indoor/outdoor service, tasting experience, and a culinary program crafted by MICHELIN-Starred Chef Rachel Haggstrom.

In January 2024, Lewis Cellars announced its inaugural Community Grants Program for Napa Valley nonprofits focused on bettering the lives of the community through education, community improvement, arts, health and wellness, and social services. In May, 11 grant recipients were awarded a total of $200,000 to support their programming. The Community Grants build upon Lewis' philanthropic commitments to support the community where employees and their families live, work, and play.

To discover Lewis Cellars for yourself and stay up to date on the latest news, visit .

About Lewis Cellars

Unapologetically bold, Lewis Cellars is a luxury Napa Valley winery specializing in opulent big reds and sexy chardonnays. The winery emphasizes the importance of the journey from grape to glass, crafting world-class wines that are unmistakably Lewis. Offering more than 30 years of excellence, Lewis Cellars captures the attention of in-the-know wine connoisseurs, having been named Wine Spectator's Wine of the Year in 2016 for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Discover Lewis at its new Napa Valley estate, opening soon in the historic Stags Leap District on the Silverado Trail, offering sweeping views and a singular, lavish tasting experience. Lewis wines can also be found at or through select retailers, fine wine shops, and restaurants. Lewis Insiders are the first to receive access and updates about the latest releases and estate events. To learn more or become an Insider, visit , or explore our Corporate Social Responsibility work at .

Media Contact:

Kelsey Schilit

...

626-757-1644



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

