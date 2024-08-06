Karnataka: Temple Priest Suspended For Offering Puja To Actor Darshan's Photo Beside Deity In Ballari

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A priest of Kurugodu Dodda Basaveshwara Temple in Ballari placed photos of Darshan Thoogudeepa, an undertrial accused of the murder of Renukaswamy, next to the idol of God Doddabasavanna and performed puja. This incident sparked controversy and led to immediate action by the state government.

Actor Darshan, despite being in jail for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, continues to have a devoted fan base. His fans have shown their support in various ways, including photo shoots of children dressed as jail inmates, placing inmate number stickers on bikes, and even getting tattoos in his honour. This intense admiration has raised questions about whether it borders on fanaticism, given the serious charges against him.

The incident at the historic Doddabasaveshwara Temple in Kurugodu, a famous Mujarai temple in the Bellary district, occurred on Amavasya day. Videos of the priest worshipping Darshan's photos beside the Nandi idol went viral on social media, prompting public outrage. Devotees were displeased with the act of placing and worshipping the photograph of a murder accused in the sanctum sanctorum.

The state government swiftly responded to the controversy. Hanumanthappa, the executive officer of the religious endowment department, issued an order suspending the temple priest, Malli, who performed the controversial puja. Additionally, a ban has been imposed on the temple, preventing it from receiving further permissions until the investigation is complete.

The public backlash was primarily due to the inappropriate nature of worshipping the photograph of a murder accused in a sacred space. While prayers for Darshan's well-being and fortune by his family members, including his wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan and brother Dinkar Thoogudeep, have been conducted in various places, the act of placing his photo in the temple's sanctum sanctorum was seen as crossing a line.

