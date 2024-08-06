Palestinian Education Ministry: More Than 10,000 Students Martyred Since Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Gaza Strip and the West on October 7, as stated by the Palestinian of Education and Higher Education.

The Ministry explained that the number of students martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 9,936 and those reached 15,897.

In the West Bank, 107 students were martyred, and 526 others were injured, in addition to the arrest of 390 students.

504 teachers and administrators were martyred and 3,426 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. More than 117 were detained in the West Bank.

119 government schools in the Gaza Strip were severely damaged and more than 62 schools were completely destroyed.

191 government schools and schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized.

Around 20 universities were severely damaged, and more than 31 university buildings were completely destroyed, while 57 were partially destroyed.

In the West Bank, 69 schools were vandalized, and 5 universities were repeatedly raided, and vandalized, and its belongings were tampered with.

According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, the occupation has deprived more than 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip from attending their schools, including 39,000 high school students, while most students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.