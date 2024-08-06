Sheikh Hasina To Remain In Delhi, UK Officials Say 'No Provision For Asylum In...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladeshi leader Hasina is set to remain in Delhi for a few days after her plans hit a snag. The Awami League leader had planned to head for London (via India) after fleeing her country on Monday. The ousted lawmaker is now contemplating other options after the British indicated she may not get protection in the UK against any possible investigation.

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety,” a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

Hasina had taken a military chopper to an airbase as protesters stormed her official residence on Monday. The former PM flew into the Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on board a C-130 military transport aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed.

Reports indicate that a formal asylum request is being processed by British authorities. The senior politician also has family members in Finland and may be contemplating a move to the northern European country. People in the know indicated on Tuesday that Hasina has apprised New Delhi about her possible future steps.

“Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament on Tuesday afternoon .

